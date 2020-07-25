Body of the late Komal Chand returns home

The body of late trade unionist Komal Chand arrived last evening at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport on a Caribbean Airlines flight from Cuba.

Mr. Chand died in April while receiving treatment for pneumonia in Havana, Cuba. He was accompanied by his wife.

In May, the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) granted approval for the body of the late trade unionist to return to Guyana from Cuba.

The Task Force had initially denied the family’s request for the body to be returned to Guyana.

Chand joined the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU) in 1975 as the union’s organising secretary and later served as the organisation’s President up to the time of his passing.

Described as an individual who was committed to his work, Chand dedicated his career to fighting for the protection and rights of workers in the sugar, rice and numerous other industries in Guyana.