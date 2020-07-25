India calls for early conclusion of Guyana’s elections

One of Guyana’s major bilateral partners, India, has joined calls for the protracted electoral process in Guyana to be brought to an early conclusion.

In a statement from New Delhi today, the Asian nation said it has been closely following developments of the General and Regional elections held on March 2, 2020.

According to the Indian government, it is now over four months since those elections and the results are still being awaited.

“As a time-tested friend of Guyana, India looks forward to the early conclusion of the electoral process in the interest of democracy in Guyana. India further hopes that the outcome of the election is respected by all parties,” the missive detailed.