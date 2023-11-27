Body found wrapped in hammock along Corentyne roadway

The body of 54-year-old Michael Jackson was on Sunday discovered wrapped in a hammock in a clump of bushes along the main access road to Number 77 Housing Scheme, Corentyne, Berbice.

Residents say the man might have been killed at another location and the body dumped there.

The father of three lived at Number 72 Village, with his wife and kids. He worked as a labourer in the rice industry.

His wife, Jenny Smith, said he had left home sometime between 19:30h and 20:00h on Saturday to visit a friend at Number 77 Village.

According to Smith he was expected to return home within a few hours but he never did.

When the body was discovered by passersby, there was what appeared to be a wound to the head.

Police are waiting on an autopsy to be conducted on the body.

Jackson and Smith had been living together for 12 years.

