Body found under bridge at Brickdam

Law enforcement officials are currently trying to remove a body which was buried under a bridge in the vicinity of the Schuler and Gomes Optical Services building on Brickdam Road, Georgetown.

Neighbours say for days, they have been smelling a foul odor in the area and thought it was emanating from a dead rat.

Reports are that the business place, in an effort to get rid of the smell, decided to clean the trench in front of their property when the body was discovered under the concrete bridge, which is partially concealed.

Police officers are at the scene and are trying to break the bridge with a sledgehammer.

INews will provide more details as it becomes available.