Body found at Rising Sun Backdam

The body of a 64-year-old man was found at the Rising Sun Backdam, West Coast Berbice, on Friday.

The dead man has been identified as Clive Skeete called “Bungo” of lot 17 Seafield, WCB.

Police say at about 11:30 hours, an unknown caller reported by telephone that a body of a male was seen lying motionless at the Rising Sun Backdam.

As a result, a party of policemen visited the scene and on arrival the ranks observed what appears to be blood was seen on his mouth and nose.

A bag of unpeeled coconuts and a metal bar was seen about 30 feet north of the body.

The deceased was identified by his son, Leon Skeete, who said he last saw his father alive at his home about two weeks ago.

The body was removed and escorted to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital where it was pronounce dead on arrival by a doctor.

Same was then taken to Baileys Funeral Parlour awaiting a PME.

Investigations in progress.