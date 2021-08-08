Pedal cyclist struck by car on ECD Road

Pedal cyclist, 23-year-old Timonthy Bacchus, of 114 Pigeon Island, East Coast Demerara, is now hospitalised after he was struck by a motorcar on Saturday night.

The accident occurred sometime around 21:00h on the Chateau Margot Public Road, ECD.

It was reported that motorcar PYY3530 was proceeding east along the southern side of the southern carriageway on the Chateau Margot Public Road at a normal rate of speed when the driver claim that the pedal cyclist was riding at the centre of the road.

The driver further alleges that the pedal cyclist swerved from an unknown motorcar and ended up into the path of his motorcar where a collision occurred.

As a result of the collision, the pedal cyclist fell onto the road surface and received injuries about his body. He was picked up and placed into an ambulance and taken to Georgetown Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and was kept for observation.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the car driver, a resident of Good Hope, ECD and 0.00% BAC was found in his system.