Boatload of Venezuelans intercepted at Moruca

A boat transporting about 40 Venezuelan migrants including women and children was today intercepted in Region One (Barima-Waini).

The discovery was made at about 14:00h in the Moruca subdivision.

Information reaching this publication revealed that the vessel transporting the Spanish-speaking nationals was stopped by police ranks stationed at the Kumaka Waterfront in Moruca.

There were 12 females and four children among the 40 passengers. It is suspected that they were heading to the Waini area where there are settlements for Venezuelan migrants there.

This publication understands that the 40 migrants were subsequently escorted to the Mabaruma Police Station, where they are expected to be screened and processed.

Of recent, there has been an increase in the number of Venezuelan migrants coming into Guyana in search of betterment after fleeing harsh living conditions in their homeland.

