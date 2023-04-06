Berbice woman nabbed with 19.2lbs of ganja

A 37-year-old woman from New Amsterdam, Berbice was yesterday afternoon nabbed in Georgetown with 19.25 pounds of suspected marijuana during an intelligence-led operation conducted by ranks of the Narcotics Branch from CID Headquarters.

At about 17:45hrs, a team of Police ranks headed by the Officer in Charge of the Narcotics Branch, CID HQ, acting on intelligence received, proceeded to Vlissengen Road, Georgetown, where they intercepted a motor vehicle in which the suspect was an occupant.

During the search, the ranks observed a black suitcase that was next to the suspect in the back passenger seat, where several packages suspected to be cannabis were wrapped in transparent plastic.

The suspect was told of the allegation and cautioned.

Thereafter, the suspect, Shabika Spencer, a clothes vendor from New Amsterdam, Berbice, was arrested and taken to CID headquarters where the packages containing the suspected cannabis were counted and amounted to thirteen compact parcels.

The packages were subsequently weighed in the suspect’s presence and amounted to 19.25lbs.

The suspect is in police custody pending further investigation and charge.

