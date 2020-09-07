Berbice murders: All resources will be utilised to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice swiftly – President

President Irfaan Ali on Monday pledged that all resources will be utilised to ensure that the persons who are found to be involved in the gruesome murders of the two Berbice teens are brought to justice in a swift manner.

“This is a horrific incident, I have spoken to the Commissioner of Police and Minster of Home Affairs in ensuring that all the tools available are utilised to ensure that the perpetrators of this crime are brought to justice swiftly,” President Ali said during a news conference moments ago.

The Head of State also disclosed that earlier today he spoke with the parents of the victims and once again expressed condolences on his own behalf and that of his Government.

The badly-mutilated bodies of 16-year-old Isaiah Henry and 19-year-old Joel Henry West Coast Berbice (WCB) were discovered almost one day after they went missing. They reportedly left on Friday to pick coconuts in the backdam.

Their disappearance prompted family members to launch several search parties to look for them. After hours of searching, the badly-chopped bodies were discovered among the bushes and were partially covered in mud.

The murders have sparked outrage in the community on Sunday resulting in a fiery protest calling for justice to be served.

Three persons have since been taken into custody including a 57-year-old man upon whose estate there were what appeared to be bloodstains, a handyman who worked with the estate owner, and his son.

This was revealed by Commissioner of Police (ag) Nigel Hoppie during an emergency press conference this morning to update the nation on this heinous crime.

According to the police, the men are assisting with the investigation.