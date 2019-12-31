Berbice murder, manslaughter accused charged

Two persons accused of separate murders on the Corentyne between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day were arraigned today, with one suspect being granted bail.

Terry Roopnarine, 27, of Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, was charged with manslaughter when he appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore at the Whim’s Magistrate’s Court.

It is alleged that on December 24, at Rose Hall Town, he killed Steven Lewis, also called “Terence”.

The prosecution had no objection to bail being granted and Magistrate Alex Moore released the man on $200,000 bail. As a condition for bail, the court ordered that he lodge his travel documents and report to the Rose Hall Town Police Outpost every Tuesday and Thursday until the conclusion of the case.

The matter comes up again on February 18, 2020 at the Albion Magistrate’s Court.

However, the granting of bail did not go down well with many family members of the deceased who were present during the proceedings.

“You can kill someone and get $200,000 bail. Oh, Lawd!” the dead man’s grandmother cried.

Reports are Lewis, a vendor of the Rose Hall Town Market, was injured during an altercation with a man who went to his ‘chick-chick’ gambling board on Christmas Eve.

Reports are that the suspect is a 27-year-old cane harvester, who was one of the gambling customers.

The cane harvester reportedly spent some time and money at the gambling board which ended in a physical confrontation. This led to Lewis sustaining injuries to his head and mouth. Police who were nearby intervened, but the injured Lewis eventually died.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Redford Thomas, of Rose Hall, was remanded to prison after he was charged with the murder of Carlos Williams, called “Tony”. The case will continue on February 17, 2020.

Reports are on December 25, Williams was with his girlfriend and three others at a nightclub when a cousin who was with a group of men told Williams’s partner that one of his friends wanted to dance with her. She refused the offer, but Williams heard about the request.

Redford Thomas being escorted by Police Officers

This resulted in the two men arguing. Williams was reportedly stabbed a short while later outside the club, and Thomas was subsequently arrested.