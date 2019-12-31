Accused Linden paedophile on the run

Despite repeated checks by the police, they cannot locate the man who allegedly sexually molested a nine-year-old relative some three months ago in the mining town of Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

This is according to Police Commander of Region 10, Superintendent Hugh Winter, who told Guyana Times on Monday that the recent advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was to have the man charged with rape of a child under the age of 16.

The suspect, who is in his 60s, would have been hauled before the court of law in the upcoming week.

However, he has been on station bail for about three months, pending investigations and advice from the DPP’s office. Following the advice from the DPP, ranks in Linden visited his home but the man was not there. According to the Commander, residents told the cops that they had not seen or spoken to the man for many weeks.

Meanwhile, according to a police source, it is believed that the man used the opportunity of such a lengthy period of investigations/advice from the DPP to go into hiding.

As a result of his absence in his community, and the futile attempts by the police in Region 10 to locate him presently, the next step will be to have a police Wanted Bulletin issued for the rape suspect, this newspaper was told.

The recommendation from the DPP’s office to have the man charged for rape of a child under 16 came just before the Christmas holidays.

The suspect reportedly sexually molested the child twice during her weekend visit to her relatives in the month of September.

Reports are that the child left her residence on September 27 (Friday) to spend the weekend with relatives in the mining town and returned home on September 29 (Sunday) in a withdrawn state.

The little girl then told her maternal aunt and other relatives about what transpired during her brief vacation with her relatives.

“She said that she loves her aunty but that she cannot go back there [at their home]. She said that the uncle, her aunty’s husband, is a wicked man, she kept saying he is a wicked man when we asked her why she did not want to go back. Then she started telling us one by one what happened to her,” the grandmother had previously told this publication.

The elderly woman had explained that the man took her granddaughter along with his two grandchildren to “Blue Water Lake” and a creek in “Buck Town” between Friday afternoon to Sunday afternoon under the pretence of teaching the young children to swim.

However, he allegedly touched the child’s private parts inappropriately despite the child telling him to stop.