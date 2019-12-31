Man stabbed to death during brawl

A brawl among several men on Monday evening at Guyhoc Park, Georgetown turned tragic after one of them were stabbed to death and two others receiving medical attention.

Dead is 23-year-old Kyle Chase of Lot 234 Mc Allen South Ruimveldt, Georgetown while the injured are Trevor Chase and the suspect.

Based on reports received, the now dead man visited a female home and was playing a game of cards along with his cousin, Trevor Chase. In the process, two males turned up at the house- one being the suspect who is reportedly the ex-lover of the female who owns the house.

However, upon seeing the victim, the suspect became angry and an argument ensued.

This quickly led to a scuffle among the men during which the suspect armed himself with a sharp object and stabbed the Chase several times about the body.

The injured man was taken to the David Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The dead man’s cousin and suspect who also received injuries were also taken to the medical facility where they were treated.

The Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.