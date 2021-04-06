Berbice hire car driver chopped to head by girlfriend

A 29-year-old hire car of Number 60 Village, Corentyne, Berbice is currently nursing a chop wound to his head inflicted by his girlfriend during an argument on Sunday.

The man has been identified as Parmanand Thakur.

Based on information received, Thakur and his girlfriend were at her Number 68 Village, Corentyne home when an argument ensued.

During the argument, the girlfriend reportedly armed herself with a cutlass and dealt Thakur a single chop to his head, causing him to receive injuries. The man told investigators that he then jumped in his motor vehicle and drove to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was treated and sent away.

Checks were made for the suspect at her Number 68 Village home but she was not found. Several persons in the area were contacted and questioned.

Investigations are ongoing.