Guyana records 31 new COVID-19 cases

The Ministry of Health has reported that 31 more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Guyana over the past 24 hours.

According to the COVID-19 Dashboard for today, the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana is now 10,637.

However, only 1,034 of these are currently active cases. This includes 12 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit and the remaining 1,022 persons in both home and institutional isolation.

Additionally, there are also 8 persons in institutional quarantine.

While the COVID-19 death toll remains at 247, some 9,354 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease, that is, 65 more recoveries than the previous day.

To date, Guyana has tested over 93,900 persons for the novel coronavirus.

See below for today’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard