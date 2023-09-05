Berbice businessman arrested for assaulting man with firearm at bar

A businessman is among two persons in custody assisting with investigations into an incident which involved the discharging of a loaded firearm and assault.

The businessman is a 53-year-old resident of Main and Church Streets, New Amsterdam. He operates a business at East Canje, Berbice.

On Monday, the businessman who is a licenced firearm holder, received information from his workers, foreign nationals, that a certain individual was on his business property, lurking around.

The businessman went to his East Canje business place but did not see the said individual, who is a 41-year-old cane harvester of Gangaram Village.

As such, he picked up two of the foreign nationals to canvas the area and upon stopping at Sharabie Bar located at Gangaram Village, East Canje the two foreign nationals pointed out the cane harvester they saw lurking around.

The businessman then reportedly approached the cane harvester during which an altercation ensued.

During the scuffle, the businessman pulled out his licenced .32 pistol from his paints waist and discharged a round. He then allegedly hit the man in his head with the said firearm, causing him to receive injuries.

The businessman then went to the Reliance Police Station and made a report. The other man was shortly contacted by police and was escorted to the New Amsterdam Public to seek medical attention.

Police have since lodged the firearm.

Both men are in custody assisting with the investigation.

