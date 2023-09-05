33 properties registered for Cricket Carnival Bed & Breakfast initiative

As of August 2023, 33 properties have been officially entered into the Guyana Tourism Authority’s (GTA) Cricket Carnival Bed & Breakfast Property database.

The property owners and managers have benefited from a series of training initiatives to improve their level of service, including delivering quality service and First Aid & CPR.

The GTA has also partnered with Courts Business Solutions to provide tailored support to the property owners.

An introductory session with the proprietors was held at the GTA’s office on August 18 to ensure they fully know the opportunities available to support and improve their business venture.

GTA Director Kamrul Baksh has already indicated that the initiative will be sustained beyond the Cricket Carnival season.

Meanwhile, to date, 148 tourism accommodation establishments, tour operators and tour guides have received their official GTA licence. This list includes 12 tourism accommodation establishments, 10 interior lodges and resorts, 31 tour operators and 76 tour guides.

