A Belle West, Canal Number 2 Polder resident was on Tuesday arraigned with four counts of rape when he appeared at the Leonora Magistrates’ Courts.

Forty-two-year old, Stepheon Phillips appeared before Magistrate, Zamina Ally-Seepaul accused of raping a child under the age of 16. The particulars of the case were not presented but the Phillips was remanded to prison and is expected to make his next court appearance on February 28, 2019.

The matter was transported to the Wales Magistrate’s Court.