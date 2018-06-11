Bartica trio charged with theft of boat engine

Three men of Bartica, two of whom plead guilty were on Monday charged for allegedly stealing a boat engine and other items when they made their appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Mark Brain Griffith, 25, of “7” Avenue, Bartica, Dwayne Washington, 27, and Colin Speed, 24, both of “5” Avenue, Bartica appeared before the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

While Griffith denied the allegation, Washington and Speed admitted to stealing the engine along with blocks and other items worth approximately $207,000.

According to Police Prosecutor, Gordon Mansfield, the items were left by the Virtual Complainant (VC), Barry Ramcharan at a friend’s home, however upon his return, he found the items missing.

The matter was investigated and the trio were arrested. Washington and Speed admitted that they were unknowingly involved.

According to Washington, he was just a taxi driver hired on the day of the incident and Speed told the Court that he was asked by Griffith to assist him with lifting the engine for transport. He however, noted that the other items mentioned in the charge he was unaware of.

The duo were fined $75,000 each while Griffith was bailed in the sum of $75,000 on the said charge.

Griffith also had a second charge against him which alleged that between April 22, 2018 and May 1 2018, at Bibarabo, Essequibo, he stole a 175 Yamaha Engine, lower unit valued approximately $500, 000 from Brian Bradford.

He denied the allegation and was granted bail in the sum of $20,000 on that charge.

He is expected to make his second Court appearance on May 27, 2018 at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.