Talbot accredited Guyana’s Ambassador to Chile

Ambassador George Talbot recently presented his Letters of Credence before President Sebastián Piñera of the Republic of Chile and was accredited as Ambassador of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to the Republic of Chile.
Following the presentation, Ambassador Talbot met with President Piñera and discussed matters of bilateral and regional concern.
Ambassador Talbot expressed Guyana’s gratitude for the excellent cooperation currently enjoyed with Chile and pledged his commitment to contribute to further strengthening of relations between the two countries. During his visit the Ambassador also met with Acting Foreign Minister of Chile, Ambassador Alfonso Silva.
Guyana and Chile established diplomatic relations on July 22, 1971 and bilateral relations between the two countries have increased since the establishment of the Embassy of Chile in Georgetown in 2015.
Ambassador Talbot is concurrently accredited to the Federative Republic of Brazil.
He has had a lengthy career in diplomacy. Prior to his current appointment, Ambassador Talbot served as Permanent Representative and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to the United Nations.
He further held several positions on UN intergovernmental bodies such as Chairman of the Economic and Financial (Fifth) Committee of the UN General Assembly at its 67th session, Vice-President of the UNICEF Executive Board, and Vice-President of the High-Level Committee on Technical Cooperation among developing countries (now High-Level Committee on South-South Cooperation), among others.