Bartica miner found dead on ATV

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 31-year-old Denzil Prince, a miner of Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

According to information received, the man’s lifeless body was discovered on Tuesday on his all-terrain vehicle (ATV) along a trail at his worksite at Kumung Kumung Backdam, Mazaruni River.

Prince had reportedly left the mining site without informing anyone. His employer told investigators that the last time he saw the man was at around 16:30hrs on the day in question.

The dredge owner said about two hours after Prince left the site, he was informed by other employees that the man’s body was found on his ATV.

The employees reported that the man was slumped over on the vehicle and had abrasions to both of his knees.

He was taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said a preliminary examination of the ATV via photographs showed a bent front grill and left fender.

Investigations are ongoing.