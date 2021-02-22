Bartica man remanded for helping Mazaruni escapees

A 60-year-old man, who is the father of one of the four criminals who escaped from the Mazaruni Prison last week, was today remanded to prison for helping the fugitives.

Ralph Jones, the father of escapee Rayon Ryan Jones, had confessed to offering the escapees a change of clothes and, in exchange, he took possession of the clothes they were wearing at the time, and dumped them.

Jones, a boat captain of Lot 114 Fourth Avenue, Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), appeared before Magistrate Crystal Lambert at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court where he was not required to plea to four counts of comforting, harbouring and maintaining four fugitives.

The man’s lawyer, Adrian Thompson contended that his client’s son showed up at his home after the four criminals escaped from the Mazaruni Prison on February 16. The lawyer further contended that his client was fearful for his life and that not helping the escapees could have caused him his life.

However, Magistrate Lambert refused to grant bail and the man was remanded until March 5.

Those who escaped from the prison are Imran Ramsaywack, Kenrick Lyte, Samuel Gouveia, and Ryan Jones. Ramsaywack and Lyte were on death row while Gouveia and Jones were convicted for manslaughter.

The escapees remain at large.