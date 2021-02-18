Bartica man admits to helping criminals after they escaped from Mazaruni Prison

The father of one of the four criminals who escaped from the Mazaruni Prison has admitted to helping the fugitives following their jailbreak on Tuesday.

Ralph Jones, the father of escapee Rayon Ryan Jones, said he offered them a change of clothes and, in exchange, he took possession of the clothes they were wearing at the time, and dumped them.

Those who escaped from the prison are Imran Ramsaywack, Kenrick Lyte, Samuel Gouveia, and Ryan Jones. Ramsaywack and Lyte were on death row while Gouveia and Jones were convicted for manslaughter.

Full Statement from the Guyana Police Force regarding the jailbreak from the Mazaruni Prison

As the GPF and other members of the Joint Services continue the hunt for the four convicted prisoners who broke out of the Mazaruni Prison on Monday last, Ralph Jones the father of escapee Rayon Jones was further interrogated. He disclosed that after his son escaped from the Mazaruni Prison he contacted him by telephone sometime after 21:00 hours and informed of his actions.

Ralph Jones further admitted that sometime after 01:00 hours the following day, all four of the escapees showed up at his house where he provided each of them with a change of clothing. He in turn collected the clothes that they were wearing and dumped them in an alleyway aback his house in Fourth Avenue Bartica.

On today Thursday February 18, 2021 police ranks went to the location disclosed where they found a white ‘salt’ bag that contained the following items: clothing, footwear, deodorant, topes, pillow and pillow-cases, along with a bottle of Red Star rub, a toothbrush and a food bowl.

The Joint Services is continuing the search for the escapees and encourages all law-abiding citizens to report to the nearest police station or call 455-2238, 455-2222, 455-2241, 226-4585, 225-2700, 225-3650 or 911 should they be seen. All information will be treated with strict confidence.