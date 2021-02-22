Motorcycle thief gets $200,000 bail

Louie Lewis of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Friday after he was accused of stealing a motorcycle belonging to one of his acquaintances, Vinshawly Kandasammy.

He was granted bail in the sum of $200,000 and is set to return to court on April 9, 2021.

Lewis appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly where he denied the charge which stated that between June 5 and June 6, 2020, at Lot 227 West Ruimveldt, he stole one black Yamaha 1000 motorcycle bearing registration number CF 8564, valued at $2 million, property of Kandasammy.

According to the prosecutor’s facts on the matter, Lewis and Kandasammy are said to be well known to each other.

However, on the day in question, Kandasammy parked his motorcycle at his home but when he woke up the following morning, he discovered that the motorcycle was missing. He immediately made a Police report.

Sometime later, Kandasammy, while in the vicinity of Success, East Coast Demerara (ECD), saw Lewis riding his bike. He immediately alerted the Police and the man was arrested and charged.