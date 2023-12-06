Bartica man charged with rape of 11-Y-O girl

Kevin De Souza, a 41-year-old resident of Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) is accused of raping an 11-year-old girl. This accused appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court where he was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge.

The alleged rape occurred between July 1 and 31, 2021 at Bartica.

De Souza is charged with rape of a child under 16 years, contrary to Section 10(3) of the Sexual Offences Act, Chapter 8:03. He was placed on $300,000 cash bail.

The matter was adjourned to December 22.

The highest penalty for rape is life in prison.

