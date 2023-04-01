Bartica man busted with ganja, meth

Police ranks in Regional Division Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) on Friday evening arrested a male vendor after he was found in possession of suspected marijuana and methamphetamine also called ‘crystal meth’.

The incident occurred sometime between 20:00hrs and 21:30hrs in the township of Bartica, Region Seven.

According to reports, police ranks conducted random searches around Bartica during which several persons were stopped and searched.

One of those persons was Linden Benjamin, a 35-year-old vendor of 2nd Avenue, Bartica, who had a black haversack on his shoulder.

Benjamin and the haversack were searched, and the ranks discovered 16 transparent zip-lock packs of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis along with 25 transparent zip-lock packs of what is suspected to be methamphetamine.

Benjamin was arrested and escorted to the Bartica Police Station along with the narcotics. When weighed, the cannabis amounted to 26 grams, while the methamphetamine amounted to eight grams.

Linden Benjamin was told of the offence, cautioned and admitted to the offence. He is presently in custody pending charges.

