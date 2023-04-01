Presidential Outreach services over 4800 persons in Reg 3

– international plantain chip factory among other projects in pipeline

– several business ventures proposed as investor confidence booms

President Irfaan Ali has led another successful 2-day outreach, this time in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) which saw over 4800 cases being logged to be addressed by the various Ministries and Government sectors.

As the Office of the President—Direct Outreach (OP Direct) at the National Track and Field Facility at Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD) wrapped up, President Ali gave an update about the initiative and stressed that his Government is committed to transparency, accountability and the governance system.

In this light, an electronic app has been developed to gather progress reports from various regions to track the Government’s performance. At that time, it showed that some 4838 files were logged and in the process of completion.

“That is 4838 persons would have been serviced over the last two days here…This is the efficiency that we talk about; the type of transparent, open, accountable Government that we’re running,” President Ali affirmed.

Out of the total number, 1771 had already been resolved; 1949 were opened to be addressed and another 187 were referred to other agencies.

Issues relating primarily to housing, National Insurance Scheme (NIS), agriculture, education, and business were sorted during the exercise. Within 24 hours, a decade-old issue regarding an old housing settlement in Leonora was also fixed.

The Head of State related that this initiative allowed insight into the priority areas in communities and where budgetary allocations can be improved.

“This exercise allows us to understand the priorities of communities, priorities of the region so that when we develop our budgetary framework in the new year, we will be able to understand in a first-hand manner from the people directly, what their priorities are and what their interests should be.”

Meanwhile, from engagements, there were investment proposals and business interests surfacing in areas such as aquaculture, hydroponics, manufacturing, small hotels, apartments, and real estate.

Young people aiming to own their own homes were notable from the “high energy environment”, the President underscored.

The infrastructure push is creating new challenges, which he said his Government is building for. It was announced that an internationally branded plantain chip factory will be constructed in the region.

Small ‘irritants’ in the school system were also addressed as well as plans to fast-track the building of new schools.

“We’re trying to create infrastructure in the school system that encourages learning. One of the things we’re doing, because the student population is growing rapidly, is we’re expanding schools and looking at new ways to fast-tracking the building of new schools also,” the Guyanese leader disclosed.

Apart from the investments in new highways and the new Demerara Harbour Bridge, Ali reminded citizens from the region that when the gas-to-shore project is completed, they will benefit from 50 per cent reduced electricity costs.

A total of 14 tractors were handed over as part of a commitment to support the Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) in Region Three.

In just a few years, Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh posited that the region will be unrecognisable, with the investments made in infrastructure and community development.

“It would be the unavoidable conclusion that Region Three, in just a couple of years, will be unrecognisable as a modern region and a major centre of economic activity. At the same time, His Excellency recognises that their little irritants that need to be fixed like community roads, drainage, and other local problems. He has committed to assuring that the local authorities have the capacity to discharge their responsibilities efficiently,” Dr Singh expressed.

The President added that the expansion of employment, housing and infrastructure has created thousands of opportunities for residents.

In relation to housing, persons with long-standing applications were being allocated while others with outstanding matters found redress to their issues. More than 100 land allocations were slated to be done in the Stewartville Housing Scheme, along with the distribution of cement and steel vouchers for qualified persons.

