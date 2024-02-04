Bartica man arrested with illegal ammo

Police in Regional Division Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) have arrested a male resident of Bartica after he was found in possession of several rounds of illegal ammunition. The discovery was made sometime around 01:30hrs this morning. According to police reports, ranks were on mobile patrol duties and while in the vicinity of 3rd Avenue Bartica, they observed a heavily tinted Rush motor vehicle (PVV 3605).

The vehicle was stopped and the ranks observed Richard Kissoon, a 27-year-old Miner of Bartica, to be the Driver and the only occupant of the vehicle. The ranks then requested to conduct a search for illegal items to which he agreed.

One of the ranks searched the suspect and found a bulky parcel wrapped in white paper and transparent scotch tape in his right hand. The officer opened the parcel and found 15 rounds of .32 Ammunition.

Kissoon was told of the offence committed, cautioned and arrested. He was escorted to Bartica Police Station where he is presently in custody assisting with investigations

