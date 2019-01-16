Barbados: Rihanna sues her own dad over use of their last name

(Barbados Nation) According to several international media sources Rihanna is suing her father Ronald Fenty for exploiting the Fenty name.

Media site TMZ claims to have obtained court documents which claims her father, started a talent development company in 2017 called Fenty Entertainment.

However Rihanna has already trademarked “Fenty” for a number of business ventures, including her well-known Fenty Beauty line. She claims he’s profiting off the reputation she’s created with Fenty.

The England’s Daily Mail also reported Despite having no authority to act on his daughter’s behalf, Ronald is said to have booked her on a $15million tour in Latin America and two concerts, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for $400,000.

Rihanna has asked for damages from her father, and an injunction on his business, set up in 2017.

A Page Six Report claims, the superstar said her dad claims he got approval from her label, Roc Nation, before booking, but that the singer argues that no one from Roc Nation knew about the endeavors.

While Rihanna is taking legal action against her father, the two remain in contact.