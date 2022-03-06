Barbados bound passenger busted with cocaine-laced mats

Agents of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Saturday intercepted a female passenger with five mats laced with suspected cocaine at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, Ogle East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Based on reports received, Akata Makeba Garnett, 22, of ‘C’ Field Sophia squatting area, Greater Georgetown was destined for Barbados and was subjected to a secondary search of her luggage.

During the search, the five mats were discovered. She was arrested and escorted to CANU’s Headquarters where the mats were tested positive for cocaine. It was weighed in her presence and amounted to 5.274 kg with an estimated street value of $5.6 million.

However, further investigations lead to the arrest of Malika Scott, 32, of Grove E as Bank Demerara (EBD). Both women remain in custody and are expected to be charged in the new week.