Antigua’s PM to visit Guyana “soon” – Pres Ali

…to discuss removal of barriers, new partnerships

Antiguan Prime Minister, Gaston Browne is scheduled to visit Guyana, with an agenda set to discuss the removal of barriers in trade and to advance talks on potential partnerships between the two nations.

This was announced on Sunday by President Irfaan Ali who stated that the visit will materialize “very soon” during which areas of mutual interests are on the agenda.

“Food security, climate change, and removal of barriers are some of the matters on the agenda. We’re building a food terminal in Barbados – the Guyana/Barbados Food Terminal. We’re also working on the building of the gold market that is outside of the cruise liners so that we can revitalize that skill in Guyana and bring Barbados into it. The same thing Antigua is also interested in.”

“I don’t want to get ahead of it until the Prime Minister and I agree that this is the agenda but I can tell you those are the matters that we’ve already started to discuss on the agenda,” the President told media operatives during a press conference.