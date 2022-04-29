Barbados bestows Guyana with Humanitarian Plaque for assisting in its fight against Covid

The Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana was on Thursday awarded a Humanitarian Plaque by the Government of Barbados in appreciation for Guyana’s assistance to Barbados in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Inaugural Humanitarian Award Ceremony was held at the Kensington Oval, on Heroes Day, a national holiday on which the people of Barbados reflect on the several achievements of post-independence nationhood and in particular recognize the valuable contributions made by citizens.

Ms. Geneva Tyndall, Acting Consul General of Guyana received the Award from Her Excellency the Most Honourable Dame Sandra Mason, President of Barbados. Canada, China, Cuba, India and the United States of America were among the countries to receive Humanitarian Plaques. The Secretary-General of the World Health Organisation, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyeus was a special guest at the ceremony.

Guyana and Barbados, similar to so many countries globally have significantly felt the social and economic impacts of the pandemic and have worked in a collaborative effort to lend mutual support.

The relations between Guyana and Barbados have strengthened considerably as President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister Mia Mottley have demonstrated a firm commitment to deepening ties and advancing a practical programme of cooperation to benefit not only both countries but the region as a whole.