Baramita farmer found dead in hammock

Police are investigating the death of a 46-year-old farmer Aaron La Cruz of Line Creek Village, Baramita, North West District, who was found dead in a hammock.

The discovery was made on Friday around 08:00h at his residence.

Police investigations revealed that the victim, who was suffering from a prolonged illness, visited a health center in the area where he was treated and sent away. He was later found lying motionless in the hammock at home.

The body, which bore no marks of violence, was pronounced dead by a doctor on scene and was handed over to the family for burial.