Pedal cyclist on ventilator after being struck by speeding MOH bus

A 50-year-old man is now unconscious and being supported by a ventilator machine after he was struck by a speeding mini-bus attached to the Ministry of Health.

Police say the accident occurred at about 06:10h on Vlissengen Road, Georgetown within the vicinity of G.W.I on Friday.

Investigations revealed that the pedal cyclist was proceeding south along the eastern drive lane of Vlissengen Road, holding a mattress on his head when he suddenly swerved right onto the western-drive lane in an attempt to cross onto the western side of the road but ended up into the path of the mini-bus which was proceeding south along the eastern-drive lane of Vlissengen Road at a fast rate of speed.

The driver of the mini-bus reportedly swerved right in an attempt to avoid a collision but still collided with the pedal cyclist. The mini-bus continued in a south western direction and ended up colliding with a CCTV camera pole on Vlissengen road, where it came to a halt.

As a result of the collision, the pedal cyclist fell onto the roadway and received multiple injuries about his body. He was subsequently picked up in an unconscious state by two EMTs, placed into an Ambulance and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC).

The cyclist, in an unconscious state, was seen and examined by doctors. He sustained five broken ribs and a lung contusion hence he is being supported on a ventilator machine.

The mini-bus along with the pedal cycle were lodged at the Kitty Police Station and the mini-bus driver is presently in Police custody assisting with investigations.