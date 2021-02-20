Teen studying at Sophia home robbed by armed bandits

Armed bandits on Friday stormed a Sophia, Greater Georgetown, house and robbed a 19-year-old male of over $400,000 in items.

The robbery occurred at about 13:00h at the ‘A’ Field Sophia, residence.

It was reported to the police that the teenager was at home sitting in the kitchen area, participating in a virtual classroom session, with the top half of a door left open, when two unidentifiable males – one armed with a handgun – entered the house and held him at gunpoint.

The suspects reportedly searched the entire house, relieved the victim of a total of $430,000 worth of jewellery, cellphones and cash before making good their escape in a western direction.

The police said several persons in the area were questioned. Close circuit television (CCTV) cameras were also seen and is to be reviewed.

No arrest has been made so far as investigation continues.