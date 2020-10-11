Bartender shot during row over gambling money

A 34-year-old man is currently nursing a gunshot wound which he sustained during an argument over money whilst gambling this morning.

The injured man has been identified as Julian Cox, a bartender of lot 882 ‘B’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown. The incident occurred sometime around 11:30h at ‘B’ Field Sophia.

It was reported that Cox was in a yard on the ‘B’ Field Sophia Access Road, gambling when he and the suspect, who was also gambling, had a misunderstanding over money.

As a result, the suspect pulled out a handgun from the waist of his pants and fired a shot which struck Cox. The injured man was subsequently picked up and taken to Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) by public-spirited citizens.

He is currently admitted a patient in the male surgical ward and his condition is listed as stable.

Meanwhile, the suspect has not yet been arrested. However, the police said efforts are ongoing to do as the investigation continues.