Albouystown man shot in leg while attempting to disarm cop

An Albouystown, Georgetown, man was this morning shot in the leg while attempting to disarm a police officer who was trying to arrest him.

Injured is 36-year-old Randy Joseph called ‘Buxton’ of lot 64 James Street, Albouystown.

The incident occurred around 11:00h today at his home.

According to police reports, Joseph is a known character and is wanted for questioning for several robberies and larceny from the person. As such, acting upon information received, a group of police officers went to his home.

The ranks entered the house and conducted a search during which the suspect was found hiding under a bed. He was told to come out, and complied.

But as one of the Policemen was attempting to arrest him, Joseph held on to the rank and attempted to disarm him of his service revolver. It was during this that a round when off, hitting Joseph to his upper left tight.

The suspect was eventually restrained with the assistance of the other ranks and arrested, He was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC), where he is presently receiving medical attention under guard.