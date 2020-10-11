64 new COVID-19 cases recorded

The Ministry of Health has reported that 64 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been detected over the past 24 hours in Guyana.

According to the Ministry’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today, the total number of confirmed cases in the country has gone up to 3,469.

Of these, however, only 1,048 cases are currently active with 16 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the other 1,032 in isolation.

There are 60 persons in institutional quarantine while the death toll remains at 103.

To date, some 2,318 persons here have recovered from the life-threatening disease.

Guyana has tested 15,963 persons thus far for the novel coronavirus.

See below for today’s full COVID-19 Dashboard: