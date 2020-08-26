Bankers, Junior Public Works Minister discuss funding for local infrastructural projects

The Bankers Association of Guyana on Tuesday paid the Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar a courtesy call to discuss financing options available to borrowers who intends to pursue infrastructural projects in the coming years.

The visiting team included the Executive Director of the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) Mr. Richard Isava; Executive Director of the Bankers Association of Guyana, Mr. Steven Kissoon; and General Manager of Guyana/American Merchant Bank, Ms. Pauline Singh. They were welcomed by Minister Indar and his staff, inclusive of the Legal Advisor to the Ministry, Kiran Mattai.

The Bankers Association explained to Minister Indar that finances are available to fund local infrastructural projects in the form of bridges, roads and infrastructural projects in the oil and gas sector.

In response, the Minister said that he looks forward to future engagements with the Bankers Association, after listing a few of the major projects that are to be funded in the near future.

Minister Indar noted to the visiting delegation that he appreciates their proactive approach in this regard and will continue engagements with the Association with regards to infrastructure.

The Minister laid out a number of major projects that are on the agenda of the Dr. Irfaan Ali’s Government that may require funding.