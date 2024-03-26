Bandits escape with over $7M from Dalip Trading

See full statement from Guyana Police Force:

𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 ‘𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤-𝐚𝐧𝐝-𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫-𝐚𝐧𝐝-𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐲’ 𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐩 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠

— 𝐟𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐝𝐥𝐲 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐥𝐞 ‘𝐬𝐚𝐟𝐞’ 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 $𝟕𝐌 𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐡

Detectives are investigating an alleged Break-and-Enter-and-Larceny committed on DalipTrading Enterprise on Lombard Street, Charlestown, of one ‘metal safe’ containing about seven million dollars (Gy$7M) and an undisclosed amount of cheques, property of Mohaswardatt Dalip, the 61-year-old Businessman/Proprietor.

The incident occurred between 04:00hrs and 05:30hrs yesterday morning by four identifiable males.

Enquiries disclosed that Dalip Trading is a four-storey concrete structure located on the northern side of Lombard Street, facing South. The building houses several offices and is secured by internal locks and reinforced by iron grills. Several glass sliding doors are attached to the building, secured by zinc shutters and padlocks internally. Several CCTV cameras are also affixed to the building internally and externally. Two security guards are employed by Dalip Trading and housed on the eastern side of the compound (working on a shift system).

According to Mohaswardatt Dalip, the owner of Dalip Trading, which sells hardware supplies, he had a four-inch metal safe containing the items mentioned and secured in the cashier’s office, located on the bottom flat of the building. The office has a metal door secured by internal locks.

On March 23rd, 2024, the businessman said he secured his business place by the means provided and went home, leaving everything intact. On March 25th, at about 06:00 hrs, he was contacted by the security guard on duty, a 60-year-old, who informed him that he was awoken by sounds coming from inside the building. On checking, the guard said he noticed four persons exiting the building with the safe but could not pursue them since he was unarmed.

The scene was processed and photographed by ranks from CID Headquarters. It was observed that the door to the cashier’s office was prized open and ransacked. There were no signs of forced entry to the building. Detectives are in the process of reviewing CCTV footage. Several persons in the area were questioned, but no further information was obtained. Checks are also being made for the suspects. Investigations continue.

