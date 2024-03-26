Motorcyclist dies after colliding with minibus

A 34-year-old motorcyclist has lost his life after he crashed into a minibus at the intersection of Brickdam Road and Brummel Place in Georgetown.

The accident occurred at around 06:35hrs today and resulted in the demise of Nigel Harvey, a resident of Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Police said both the minibus and the motorcyclist approached the intersection, where the traffic light was not functional.

However, both drivers reportedly failed to stop at the intersection and as such, a collision occurred whereby the minibus’ front portion collided with the motorcycle’s left side.

As a result, the motorcyclist was flung into the air and fell onto the road surface, resulting in him sustaining injuries to the head and body. He was picked up by EMT personnel in an unconscious condition and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

--- ---