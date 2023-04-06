Bandits escape with $1.4M in cash after breaking into Berbice NDC

Bandits this morning carted off with $1.4M in cash after breaking into the Ordinance Fort Lands- Number 38 Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) where they held the watchman at gunpoint.

Chairman of the NDC, Roy Jaffarally, said the former overseer, Godfrey Evans, lives opposite the building and that he had just returned home from the airport at around 3:00hrs when he heard a ‘bang’ from the office situated at Cumberland, East Canje, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

It was related that the overseer, out of concern for his safety, did not investigate immediately but after some time had passed, he approached the watchman who related what transpired.

“The bandits left on bicycle,” the Chairman related to this publication.

According to the NDC Chairman, they received $1.2M on Wednesday afternoon. That money, he said, was to pay some of the part-time workers.

Additional money was also secured in the NDC building.

Meanwhile, police have questioned the 20 workers who were on duty on Wednesday when and have obtained statements from the overseer and security guard.

The investigation continues.

