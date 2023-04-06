12 residents displaced following West Ruimveldt fire

At least twelve persons are now homeless after four houses within West Ruimveldt, Georgetown were this afternoon destroyed by fire.

Guyana Fire Service Station Officer Clive McDonald stated that the operations room received a call at 12:23h, notifying them of the fire.

As such, a fire tender from West Ruimveldt Fire Station, which is some 100 metres away from the site, was dispatched to the area. Tenders from the Central Fire Station and Eccles Fire Station were also sent as backup.

McDonald said upon the first crew’s arrival, the range houses were already engulfed in flames. Nevertheless, the firemen immediately went into operation to stop the spread of the flames.

“We’re still undergoing investigations to ascertain the origin and then we will come up to the cause of the fire,” McDonald related.

Several residents were in their respective homes when the fire started, nevertheless, there has been no reports of injuries.

