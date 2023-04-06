Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital denies claims made by aggrieved patient, says it maintains strict medical standards

BALWANT SINGH’S HOSPITAL REFUTES PATIENT CLAIMS

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA, THURSDAY, APRIL 6, 2023: Dr Balwant Singh’s Hospital Inc. would like to address the recent allegations made by a patient, Ms. Wonder Kellman-Hall, as reported in sections of print and digital media.

Ms. Kellman-Hall has taken the matter to court, and we are actively defending the hospital, and it’s officers, against the allegations. Nevertheless, we wish to make it a matter of public record that the hospital vehemently denies all of the accusations made by Ms Kellman-Hall in the case.

Our records show that Ms. Kellman-Hall has been a patient of Dr. Madhu Singh, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, and Chief Executive Officer, since May 2014. She was diagnosed with a condition in 2021 and surgery was recommended as the best course of action.

The procedure was conducted on June 9, 2021. Ms. Kellman-Hall made a complaint about the procedure in August 23, 2022 It is important to note that Ms. Kellman-Hall was fully informed of the risks and benefits of the recommended procedure, and she gave her consent.

Ms. Kellman-Hall’s consent was voluntary and informed, and at no time did the hospital or its employees breach any duty of care owed to her.

During the surgery, however, there was uncontrollable bleeding from one organ posing a risk to her life. As a result, it was necessary to remove the organ. It should be noted that the procedure is a routine one and the organ removal poses no long-term effects to her ability to continue her normal life.

Post-surgery, Dr. Madhu Singh informed Ms. Kellman-Hall of the circumstances and explained that, despite the action that was required during surgery, the overall goals of the procedure were met, and that her post-surgery expectations have not changed.

The post-surgery action required that everything that was removed during surgery be sent to the Georgetown Public Hospital for testing. The histopathology report from the Georgetown Public Hospital confirms the position of the Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital.

At Dr Balwant Singh’s Hospital, our priority is always the well-being and safety of our patients. We maintain strict adherence to medical standards and guidelines, and in this case, our actions were consistent with the practice accepted by a reasonable body of medically skilled personnel of the same specialization.

--- ---