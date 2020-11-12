Bandits creating havoc in Stabroek Market area, citizens call on Police to take urgent action

Bandits are creating havoc in the Stabroek Market area with vendors plying their trade and other persons passing through or shopping in the vicinity expressing disgust over the situation and the Police’s inability to address the problem.

According to vendors, this has had an impact on sales in the area, and persons are now diverting their patronage due to criminal elements.

Speaking with this publication, several vendors have said that pickpockets have been touring the area, waiting for unsuspecting prey.

On Saturday last, a major retailer on Water Street, Georgetown released CCTV footage of a robbery that occurred in front of the store. The video, seen by this publication, showed a man clad in a short blue pants, white T-shirt, and a black hat following a woman along the road. However, she came to stop in front of the store, and the man approached her from behind and relived her of her gold chain.

Speaking with Inews on Wednesday, one vendor said almost every week someone gets robbed around that area. He said the men would usually arm themselves with knives to commit the robberies.

Another vendor, who gave her name only as Pat, said the increase in the amount of robberies recently has definitely affected business. She said that after this state of affairs continues for some period, she believes persons would not want to come around that area to purchase anything.

“That is unfair to us, because we work very hard to feed our families. I can’t understand why they can’t go and look for a proper job. Everybody works hard for their things, and they coming from nowhere and taking it. What will that do for them? Because two more mornings from now, Police might shoot them and kill them,” she said.

There have been several other reports of persons travelling through the area being robbed, almost on a daily basis.

Some persons have complained these robberies happen in the full view of the public and due to the fear of being attacked by the bandits, persons refuse to render assistance to the victims.

Citizens are calling on the law enforcement officials to ensure increased police presence, especially around the vicinity that leads to the Stelling where the speedboats operate, to provide a sense of safety to those shopping or passing through.

Meanwhile, Regional Commander Simon McBean has said the Police have not received numerous reports about robberies in that area. He said that based on Police statistics, there has been a decrease in the amount of robberies in that area.

Mc Bean also said there might also have been cases where robberies were not reported, hence why their statistics show a decrease. He has assured that the Guyana Police Force (GPF) is tightening up security in Georgetown.

According to the Commander, the Police have deployed six foot patrols and five bicycle patrols in that area recently. He added that that is in conjunction with their motorcycle and vehicle patrols.