Bandit shot dead after robbing Nandy Park family

Moments after terrorising a Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara (EBD) family, one of two armed men was shot dead on Sunday evening by a licensed firearm holder.

The dead bandit has been identified as 21-year-old Dominic Downer of La Penitence, Georgetown.

Based on information received, on the day in question at about 20:30h, the two armed bandits invaded the family property, terrorised and held them at gunpoint while demanding cash and jewellery.

The two gunmen reportedly relieved the family of an undisclosed sum of cash, a quantity of jewellery and several mobile phones.

However, as the men were making thier escape there was an armed confrontation during which Downer was shot and killed.

A cell phone belonging to one of the victims was found in his possession and an unlicensed pistol with three live ammunition was retrieved next to his body.

The police, in a press release, stated that stringent efforts are being made to apprehend the other suspect who managed to flee the scene.

Investigations are continuing.