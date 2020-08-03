22-Y-O man found dead at Crane

A 22-year-old man was on Sunday evening found dead with a gaping wound to his neck at a ball field located at Crane, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

He has been identified as Darrel James of Crane, WCD.

Based on information received, the discovery was made at about 09:00h on the day in question.

The young man was last seen alive on Sunday morning at about 08:30h.

At the time, he was taking out a flock of sheep to graze.

Reports are that James was reportedly recently threatened by the stepfather and older brother of a young woman who he was courting. He was reportedly warned to stay away from the young woman, who resides in the same village.

Police have since launched an investigation.