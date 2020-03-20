Ballot boxes being removed from Arthur Chung Conference Centre

In a move that caught stakeholders off-guard, ballot boxes which were being stored at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre are being removed.

INews understands that so far, two containers containing the ballots cast during the March 2, 2020 elections have been removed.

The containers are being taken to GECOM’s Headquarters in Kingston, Georgetown. The reason for the removal of the containers is not known. Party representatives who were guarding the boxes were not informed of the decision to move the containers.

The ballot boxes were initially placed at the Conference Centre in light of an agreement between President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo to have a countrywide recount under the supervision of a CARICOM-delegation.

However, this process was effectively blocked after an APNU candidate secured an interim injunction from Justice Franklin Holder.

As it stands, the injunction remains in effect until a hearing which is likely to take place until next week.