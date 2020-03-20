Injunction remains in place for no recount; hearings not likely until next week

High Court judge Justice Franklyn Holder this morning heard applications from lawyers for some of the parties that contested the March 2 elections.

The parties applied to be added to the proceedings filed to block the national recounting process.

Senior Counsel Douglas Mendes made the application from Trinidad via Skype. This was done in association with Attorney Anil Nandlall on behalf of Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo.

Additionally, lawyers for the joiner small parties, A New and United Guyana (ANUG), Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) and The New Movement (TNM), applied to join the proceedings.

They contended that they have interests in the proceedings and any order would directly affect them.

Attorney Sanjeev Datadin told reporters that only two attorneys per party are being allowed in the courtroom as a precaution against the COVID 19 disease.

However, he noted that some of the other smaller parties also want to join the proceedings and have a say in the matter but they don’t have attorneys.

“They’re excluded and that is not a good process… We don’t understand the restriction of attorneys. The Constitution, of course, guarantees you the right to Counsel of your choice. It guarantees you that those attorneys-at-law are allowed to appear in court,” Datadin argued.

Nevertheless, reporters were told that the judge will continue to hear these applications when court resumes at 13:30h.

Therefore, it is likely that the substantive case of the injunction will be heard until next week.

In the meantime, that injunction remains in effect.

The injunction was filed by APNU candidate Ulita Moore.