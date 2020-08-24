Bagotville man wanted for fraud committed on CH&PA

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has issued a wanted bulletin for 31-year-old Keiron Jemison Alleyne for questioning in relation to forgery committed on the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) on January 30 at D’Urban Street, Worthmanville, Georgetown.

Alleyne’s last known address was given as Lot 99 David Rose Street, Bagotville, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Alleyne is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-7065, 227-2603, 226-6978, 225-8196, 689-8282, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.