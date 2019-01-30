Bagotstown stabbing victim critical but stable

Unika Stewart, 24, of Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara (EBD) who was attacked and stabbed about her body on Tuesday morning by her ex-husband is listed as being in a critical but stable condition.

Based on reports received, Stewart is at this time able to talk but still unable to move.

The suspect is however still on the run and is being sought by lawmen.

Stewart was stabbed several times and beaten by the man after the two, who share three children together, were said to be fighting.

INews understands that Stewart ended the 10 years relationship with the man known as “Trini” and was granted sole custody of their children.

At around at 08:00h at Cow Pen Street, Stewart had gone to the man’s mother to complain as he was said to be constantly harassing her.

When the two saw each other, a struggle ensued which escalated causing them to end up on the streets.

While fighting, the suspect whipped out a scissors and dealt Stewart several stabs. He then quickly escaped the scene of the crime.

The young woman was picked up by Police and rushed to the Diamond Hospital but was later transferred to a hospital in Georgetown where she is being treated.